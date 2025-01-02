Search icon
VIDEO: Who is Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar? Suspect in New Orleans Attack That Killed 15
Published Jan 2, 2025

VIDEO: Who is Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar? Suspect in New Orleans Attack That Killed 15

In the aftermath of the deadly attack in New Orleans that claimed the lives of 15 people, the suspect has been identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar. This chilling incident, where a driver deliberately rammed into a crowd of New Year 's revelers, shocked the city and the nation. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the motives behind the attack, and questions are arising about Jabbar’s background. Was this a targeted attack or an act of pure malice? As the investigation unfolds, many are left searching for answers about Jabbar's connection to the crime, his possible criminal history, and what led to this tragic event.

