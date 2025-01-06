Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Justin Trudeau Likely To Resign As Canada PM This Week Amid Mounting Pressure: Reports
Published Jan 6, 2025 at 11:59 AM IST

VIDEO: Justin Trudeau Likely To Resign As Canada PM This Week Amid Mounting Pressure: Reports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly on the verge of announcing his resignation, with sources close to him indicating that a decision could come as soon as this week. Despite mounting pressure, Trudeau has yet to make a final determination. A source, speaking to Reuters on Sunday, confirmed that Trudeau’s resignation was increasingly likely, following a Globe and Mail report suggesting that he may announce his departure as early as Monday. If confirmed, Trudeau’s resignation would mark the end of his nine-year tenure as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party. The source's comments come amid growing speculation about the Prime Minister’s future, as he faces mounting challenges and political pressure.

