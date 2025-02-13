Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / US President Donald Trump Confirms Meeting With Putin Soon Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Published Feb 13, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST

US President Donald Trump Confirms Meeting With Putin Soon Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Donald Trump said both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls with him on Wednesday, and Trump ordered top U.S. officials to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine. The conversations came after Trump's defense secretary earlier said Kyiv would have to give up its long-held goals of joining the NATO military alliance and regaining all of its territory seized by Russia, signaling a dramatic shift in Washington's approach to the conflict.

