News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Hush Money To New York State Fraud: A Look At Trump’s Legal Battles Ahead Of Inauguration Ceremony
Published Jan 20, 2025 at 11:48 AM IST

VIDEO: Hush Money To New York State Fraud: A Look At Trump’s Legal Battles Ahead Of Inauguration Ceremony

As Donald Trump prepares to take charge as the 47th President of the United States, his legal battles remain a significant focus. Facing 34 felony charges, Trump’s legal troubles could overshadow his presidency. Despite these charges, he has received an "unconditional discharge," a legal term that could have implications for his future. From hush money allegations to fraud cases in New York, these ongoing battles are likely to continue as he assumes office. As Trump takes the oath, questions about his legal challenges and their potential impact on his administration linger, raising concerns over how these issues will unfold.

