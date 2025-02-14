VIDEO: 'Phone Call With Putin Was Successful': Trump On Efforts To End Russia-Ukraine War

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the growing friendship between the United States and India in a joint statement at the White House. Trump emphasized his recent phone discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout the speech, describing it as a "successful" exchange in an attempt to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In order to find a peaceful conclusion, Trump underlined the value of diplomacy and ongoing communication. The statement also strengthened the close ties between their nations by highlighting the two leaders' increasing collaboration on a range of international problems, such as trade, security, and regional stability.