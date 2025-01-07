VIDEO: Trump Renews Offer To Make Canada 51st US State After Justin Trudeau Resigns

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada resigned last evening, telling the media that “internal battles” mean he “cannot be the best option” in the next election. Hours after his resignation, US President-elect Donald Trump , who had previously degraded Trudeau by calling him ‘Canada Governor’, reoffered to make Canada the 51st state of the United States. Hours after the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday renewed his offer of making Canada the 51st state of the United States. “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” Trump said on Truth Social.