News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: Trump to US Federal Employees: Return to Office by Feb 6 or Get Fired
Published Jan 30, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST

VIDEO: Trump to US Federal Employees: Return to Office by Feb 6 or Get Fired

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to US federal employees, saying that either they should return to in-person work by February 6 or risk losing their jobs, the latest move by the new administration as it seeks to curb remote work. "If they do not agree to show up to work in their office by February 6, they will be terminated. Therefore, we will be downscaling our government, which is something that the last 10 presidents have tried very hard to do, but failed," Trump said. His remarks came hours after the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) began offering buyouts to about two million federal employees who do not return to in-person work within a set period. 

