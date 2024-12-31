VIDEO: Ukraine Foreign Minister Lands In Damascus, Meets Rebel Leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa

Ukraine's Foreign Minister has embarked on a significant visit to Damascus, Syria, where he held discussions with rebel leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa. This meeting marks a notable step in Ukraine's diplomatic outreach as it navigates global conflicts and seeks to strengthen its international presence. The talks are believed to have revolved around mutual interests, fostering regional stability, and exploring avenues for collaboration. Additionally, the meeting underscores Syria's ongoing efforts to rebuild relationships and reestablish its role on the global stage amidst its challenging domestic and international dynamics.