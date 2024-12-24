VIDEO: Ukrainian Drones Hunt Down North Korean Soldiers | Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian Drones Hunt Down North Korean Soldiers | Russia-Ukraine War Graphic footage shows the moment a Ukrainian special operations crew targeted a North Korean position in Kursk with kamikaze drones in the latest disaster for Kim Jong Un's forces sent to help Putin. Dramatic video showed the drones circling troops as they scrambled to get away in an open field in Kurshchina, shared by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram today. Twelve vehicles were also destroyed during skirmishes in the open field, including three buggies, the military claimed.

