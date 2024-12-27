Search icon
VIDEO: US Condoles Dr Singh's Demise, Remembers Him For Economic Reforms
Published Dec 27, 2024 at 10:50 AM IST

VIDEO: US Condoles Dr Singh's Demise, Remembers Him For Economic Reforms

Dr. Manmohan Singh was a pivotal architect of the U.S.-India strategic partnership, laying the groundwork for remarkable progress over the past two decades. His visionary leadership was instrumental in the landmark U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, a cornerstone of bilateral ties. On the domestic front, Dr. Singh will forever be remembered as the driving force behind transformative economic reforms that propelled India into an era of rapid growth, reshaping its global standing and lifting millions out of poverty.

