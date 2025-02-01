Union Budget 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / US Videos / Video Captures Exact moment small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Several Feared Dead | US
Published Feb 1, 2025 at 10:16 AM IST

Video Captures Exact moment small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Several Feared Dead | US

A small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia 30 seconds after it took off as crews respond to a fiery scene, Pennsylvania’s governor said Friday. Video from a doorbell camera captured the moment the plane crashed. A wall of orange glowed at a distance followed by a smoke plume. Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is offering all “Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.” The crash happened less than 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights. Photos taken at the crash site appear to show residential homes on fire. Flight data showed a small jet taking off from the airport at 6:06 p.m. and disappearing from radar about 30 seconds later after climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters).

