VIDEO: Ahead Of EAM Jaishankar US Visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets Top US Diplomats

Ahead of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's upcoming visit to the United States from December 24-29, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in high-level discussions with top US diplomats. The talks focused on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between the two nations. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, also participated in these critical deliberations, highlighting India's commitment to strengthening ties with Washington.