Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Foreign Minister Vikram Misri Meets Afghan Foreign Minister
Published Jan 9, 2025 at 11:36 AM IST

VIDEO: Foreign Minister Vikram Misri Meets Afghan Foreign Minister

India's foreign sceretary Vikram Misri, met acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai. In the meeting, Misri underlined India’s historic friendship with the Afghan citizens and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries. The meeting follows India's recent condemnation of Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan, accusing Pakistan of its habitual practice of blaming neighbours for its internal challenges.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: