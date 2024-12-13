VIDEO: Atul Subhash’s Family Reveals How The Bengaluru Techie Was Tortured By His Wife

In a heart-wrenching moment, the mother of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash poured out her grief in an emotional conversation with Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday. With tears streaming down her face and a voice trembling with sorrow, she expressed the unbearable pain of losing her son. “I want Atul back,” she cried, her words carrying the weight of a mother's indescribable anguish. The tragedy of Atul’s death, which has been linked to allegations of harassment and false accusations by his wife and her family, has left his family shattered. Her plea reflects not just her personal loss but also a call for justice for her son, whose life was tragically cut short. The poignant interview has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the devastating impact of such incidents on families and the urgent need for accountability.