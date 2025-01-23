VIDEO: Suchitra Ella Speaks On The Story Behind Bharat Biotech's Success In Making India's Covid-19 Vaccine

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, it disrupted not only global health systems but also the way vaccine development was traditionally approached. Suchitra Ella, co-founder of Bharat Biotech while speaking at the Republic India Women's Summit shed light on the rapid development and launch of COVAXIN, India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, during a time of unprecedented uncertainty. "Prior to the pandemic, vaccine development for us was a lengthy process, often spanning 10 to 15 years. It involved rigorous clinical data, regulatory compliance, and international agency approvals," Ella explained. “The pandemic threw us off guard. We didn't know what to do next. The idea of being a country without a vaccine was terrifying, especially with a population of over a billion.”