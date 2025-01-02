'Endorsing Patriarchy?': Dushyant Sridhar Leaves Pankaj Sharma Dumbstruck With His Own Logic

After Udhayanidhi, Kerala CM Insults Sanatan Dharma Pinarayi Vijayan Reduces Sanatan to Varna System Vijayan Claims Sanatan Forcing 'Monarchy & Brahminism'... Arnab Asks: is It Fair to Link Faith Solely to Its Flaws? In a heated debate, Dushyant Sridhar leaves Pankaj Sharma stunned by turning the tables with his own logical arguments, challenging the concept of patriarchy and its endorsement in modern society. On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed his statement cautioning against "organised efforts" to portray sage and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru as a proponent of Sanatana Dharma. "I stand by what I have stated about Sanatana Dharma," Vijayan told a press conference here while reacting to a query about the mounting criticism from the BJP over his statement made during the Sivagiri pilgrimage conference held on Tuesday.