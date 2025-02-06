Published Feb 6, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
VIDEO: IAF 2000 Mirage Fighter Jet Crashes In Madhya Pradesh
A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh during a routine training sortie. The incident took place earlier today, with defence officials confirming that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash. Details regarding the condition of the pilots and the circumstances leading to the accident are still awaited. The Indian Air Force has intensified efforts to gather more information and assess any potential impact.