News / Videos / India / IED Attack In Bijapur: Wreath Laying Ceremony of Jawans Killed In Attack
Published Jan 7, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST

IED Attack In Bijapur: Wreath Laying Ceremony of Jawans Killed In Attack

An IED attack in Bijapur has claimed the lives of multiple jawans, plunging the nation into mourning. A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held to honor their sacrifice, with security forces and officials paying heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who gave their lives in service to the country. The incident underscores the challenges faced by forces combating insurgency in the region. Investigations into the attack are underway, as authorities pledge to bring the perpetrators to justice. The nation stands united in grief and gratitude for the courage and dedication of its fallen heroes.

