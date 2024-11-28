Search icon
Published Nov 28, 2024 at 12:54 PM IST

India Tests Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missiles, 3500 Km Range Missile Fired From K-4 Submarine

India has successfully tested its nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the recently commissioned nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arighaat. The test, conducted on Wednesday morning in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Visakhapatnam, marks a significant milestone in India's strategic defense capabilities. The K-4 missile, which uses solid fuel and boasts a strike range of 3,500 kilometers, was launched from the 6,000-tonne INS Arighaat, showcasing India's growing prowess in underwater and long-range missile systems. This achievement highlights India's ability to enhance its second-strike capability, reinforcing its position as a key player in maintaining regional security and global nuclear deterrence. The test underscores the country’s commitment to bolstering its strategic assets.

