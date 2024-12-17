VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Sambhal Violence, Slams Opposition In UP Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a strong message in the Assembly following the recent violence in Sambhal. Addressing the issue, he warned miscreants and rioters, asserting that the government would take strict action against anyone disrupting law and order. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach, Adityanath stated that no rioter would be spared, signaling his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring accountability. The CM’s stern remarks reflect his resolve to curb unrest and uphold safety in the state.