VIDEO: CM Yogi Government Re-Investigate 1978 Sambhal Riots Says, 'Will Uncover Riots Truth'

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced its decision to reinvestigate the 1978 Sambhal riots. The move aims to uncover new details and bring clarity to the events of the unrest. On January 7, Sambhal SP wrote to the District Magistrate, informing him of a request by UP Legislative Council member Srichandra Sharma to reopen the case. This development marks a significant step in addressing the decades-old issue, highlighting the state government's focus on delivering justice and uncovering the truth.