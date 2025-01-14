6 Stories At 6: Z-Morh Tunnel, Game Changer For Kashmir | Countdown To Docking | Pak Exposed

Today marks a historic moment in J&K's infrastructure journey, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited sonmarg Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Connecting the breathtaking Sonamarg region to Ladakh and Drass all the year aound, this engineering marvel sits amidst some of the most stunning natural landscapes of the Himalayas..Now the tunnel is not just a tourist attarction but holds prime significance as far as the the strategy of the Indian army is concerned. At the time of kargil war in 1999, CONNECTIVITY was in shambles. That time when Pak forces haD occupied kargil, that time India couldn't send it's army because of the tough terrain. Indian army had to arrange logistics from outside J&k. The connectivity was a major issue. Now this is the stretch that takes you to Drass and Ladakh, So this will reduce the drive time and smooth connectivity. It is made for people but also for strategic purpose. The tunnel is toll free. Tunnel is therefore a major boost for the forces which helps in logistical supply to forces.