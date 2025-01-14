Search icon
News / Videos / Sports / VIDEO: No Wives or Family on Tour-BCCI Takes Disciplinary Action After Poor Australia, New Zealand Series
Published Jan 14, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST

VIDEO: No Wives or Family on Tour-BCCI Takes Disciplinary Action After Poor Australia, New Zealand Series

India's poor showing in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was always going to bring repercussions, and the BCCI has now responded by cracking the whip. Sources suggest that the BCCI will curb family time on tour for the India players by not allowing wives and girlfriends to travel with the players beyond 2 weeks on a tour that lasts over 45 days. And from now on, no players will be allowed to travel separately and all players must travel in the team bus.

