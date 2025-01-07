VIDEO: 'Out of Depth' Rohit Sharma Has Raised Big Questions Over Test Future - Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Rohit Sharma may well be on his way out in Tests, saying that the current skipper started that speculation about himself after the Sydney Test. Rohit opted out of playing in that game and, according to Gavaskar, this was always going to raise questions over his future. "The skipper, Rohit Sharma, was out of his depth and having taken the brave decision to step aside, because of his form, he has also raised big questions about his future in Test cricket," Gavaskar said in his Sydney Morning Herald column.