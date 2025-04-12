IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Register Clinical Victory Over Gujarat Titans, Displace KKR To Secure 3rd Position

Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Gujarat Titans by six wickets to secure their fourth win in IPL 2025. The win lifted LSG to 3rd place in the IPL table. while GT remain in the second position.

Lucknow Super Giants Secure Comprehensive Victory Over Gujarat Titans

Despite a fiery opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, the Gujarat Titans could only manage to post 180 runs on the board. Gill and Sudarshan forged a 120-run partnership but the credit goes to the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers, who didn't present any opportunities, having conceded 45 runs in the last nine overs. Both the openers came up with their fifties, but runs dried up after their departure. Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi shared two wickets each while Shardul Thakur bowled the tricky last over with ease and need up picking two wickets.

For Lucknow, Aiden Markram played a blinder of an inning and his 31-ball 58 set up the platform for LSG. Skipper Rishabh Pant decided to open the batting for his team, but his plan backfired as his poor form continued in IPL 2025. He could only manage 21 runs before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna. The brilliant Nicholas Pooran maintained his stride in IPL 2025, adding another half-century to his name. The West Indies international reclaimed the Orange Cap from Sai Sudharsan in another clinical display.

Updated IPL Points Table After Lucknow Super Giants Defeat Gujarat Titans