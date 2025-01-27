Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Sports Videos / VIDEO: India Face Suryakumar Yadav Problem As They Look to Seal T20I Series vs England at Rajkot
Published Jan 27, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST

VIDEO: India Face Suryakumar Yadav Problem As They Look to Seal T20I Series vs England at Rajkot

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team has been extremely dominant so far in the ongoing India vs England five-match T20I series. The Indian T20I team looks settled as of now with all the departments firing, but it is Suryakumar Yadav's form that has been concerning for the Indian team as far as the ongoing series against England is concerned. Since Suryakumar took over as captain last year, India have hardly put a wrong but his own form has dipped.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: