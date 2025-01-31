VIDEO: Virat Kohli Falls For Just 6 Runs in Ranji Trophy Comeback as His Struggles Continue

The spotlight was firmly on Virat Kohli as he made his much-anticipated return to domestic cricket after a 12-year hiatus. Fans, media, and fellow cricketers were all eagerly awaiting his appearance. As expected, Kohli received an electrifying reception from the crowd when he finally walked out to bat on Day 2, following the dismissal of Yash Dhull in the first hour of play. The atmosphere was charged with excitement, and fans were hoping for a vintage Kohli performance. However, the moment was short-lived. Kohli, despite the hype, faced just 15 balls before Himanshu Sangwan struck, cleaning him up and sending the cricketing world into shock. Kohli’s brief stay at the crease was a disappointment for his fans, but it also highlighted the unpredictable nature of the game. His return to domestic cricket may have been brief, but it certainly left a lasting impression.