Updated 12:08 IST, February 19th 2025
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds 'Garam Masala' to His Diet
Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur known for his ambitious anti-ageing project "Project Blueprint," adds garam masala to his diet plan, read more.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Share
Viral News: Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur known for his ambitious anti-ageing project "Project Blueprint," has made headlines again. This time, it's not for his strict diet or exercise regimen, but for adding a pinch of garam masala to his diet. Johnson, who previously complained about India's pollution during a podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, has now embraced an Indian spice mix in his meals.
The Bryan Johnson Podcast Controversy
Johnson, who is obsessed with longevity and anti-ageing, walked out of Kamath's podcast midway, citing poor air quality in New Delhi as the reason. He faced backlash online for bringing his own food during his trip to India, packing six days' worth of meals to avoid local cuisine.
Bryan Johnson's Masala Twist
Despite his earlier complaints, Johnson has shown an appreciation for Indian food. In a recent post on X, he revealed his menu for the next few days, which includes a Blueprint Superfood Smoothie, Butternut Squash Soup with Roasted Apples and Carrots, and a Black Bean and Mushroom Bowl with Chickpea Rice. Interestingly, his recipe for the butternut squash soup includes a pinch of garam masala, the Indian spice mix known for its warmth and flavour.
Johnson's Diet and Lifestyle
Johnson follows a strict plant-based diet and practices intermittent fasting, consuming all his meals within a 6-8 hour window. His routine includes regular exercise, extensive medical testing, and various experimental treatments aimed at slowing down the ageing process.
Bryan Johnson Shares His Diet Plan
Indian Cuisine
Bryan Johnson's addition of garam masala to his diet highlights the growing influence of Indian cuisine in health and wellness circles. While his earlier comments on India's pollution sparked controversy, his latest dietary choice shows a willingness to embrace new flavours and culinary traditions.
Published 08:24 IST, February 19th 2025