'Eternal Mai Wo Baat Nahi Hai...': : Zomato’s Name Change Shocks Social Media, Sparks Frenzy

In a surprising decision, popular food delivery company Zomato has changed its name from Zomato Limited to Eternal Limited, the company informed on Thursday.

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, made this announcement on his official social media handle on X by posting the formal announcement letter.

“We would like to inform you that the board of directors of the company, vide resolution dated February 6, 2025, has approved the change in the name of the company from ‘Zomato Ltd’ to ‘Eternal Ltd,’" the company said in the filing. However, it is important to note that the Zomato app will not be renamed, but the

In a letter to shareholders, Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal said Eternal is a “powerful name" and a tall order to live up to. “This isn’t just a name change; it is a mission statement. A reminder etched into our identity that we will endure—not because we are here, but because we need to get there," he added.

Social Media Users React on Zomato Name Change

Known for its quirky notifications, collaborations, and massive fanbase, Zomato has been a go-to app for food lovers across the country. So, when news of its name change broke, it sent shockwaves through social media.

Users flooded X with surprised reactions and memes.

“Kya bhai, kyu naam badal rhe ho? My mom likes Zomato. It’s a bit difficult to say, Eternal," said one user.

“Zomato was a good name, yaaaarr! Eternal Mai vo baat nahi hai. Aaj se Swiggy use karuga," another user said.