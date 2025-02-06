German Skier Beats Death at Mont Blanc, Chilling Video Surfaces | WATCH

Viral Video: A chilling video has surfaced on social media shows how a German Skier escapes death at Mount Mont Blanc after being swept away down a mountain by an avalanche.

The viral video on social media X claims a German man narrowly escaped death after being swept away by an avalanche at Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Europe. The incident happened on January 29, 2025, and was captured on video by a witness, Morgan Akhourfi, 24, who was skiing in the mountains.

According to social media details, “German man escapes de*th thanks to his emergency airbag after being swept away down a mountain by an avalanche. The incident happened at Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Europe. As the man started sliding down the slope, he could be seen inflating his anti-avalanche airbag to keep him above the surface of the snow. The man was then taken to the hospital by a helicopter. On the same day, separate avalanches took the lives of five skiers in the French Alps.”

As the man started sliding down the slope, he quickly inflated his anti-avalanche airbag, which helped keep him above the surface of the snow. Despite tumbling 300 meters toward a 50-meter cliff, the airbag helped man save his life.

He was found unconscious and in shock, suffering from a broken leg and fractured ribs. Fortunately the man survived massive avalanche.