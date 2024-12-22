'I'm Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man Amid Cancer Treatment

London: King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a reception at Waltham Forest Town Hall on December 20 to celebrate community cohesion in East London. The monarchs engaged with a diverse group of attendees, including young people, emergency service personnel, community volunteers, and faith representatives. Several visuals from the event are surfacing on social media, one of which has caught the internet's attention.

During the event, an Indian-origin representative, Harvinder Rattan, asked the King about his well-being. "Your Majesty, good morning, how are you?" Rattan inquired. King Charles cheekily replied, "I’m still alive," leaving those around him in fits of laughter.

Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. According to sources, his treatments are expected to continue into 2025.



Reports also stated that, during the visit, Queen Camilla donated toys to children living in asylum hotels. After listening to a performance by a children's choir, the King joked that their "poor teachers" should make the most of the Christmas break.

The event was followed by a pre-Christmas lunch for the extended royal family on December 19.