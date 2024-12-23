Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Indian Secret Santa Gifts Colleague a Tub of Dahi, Shocks the Internet

Published 14:58 IST, December 23rd 2024

Indian Secret Santa Gifts Colleague a Tub of Dahi, Shocks the Internet

The viral photo shows a Christmas tree surrounded by different gifts, each wrapped in colorful paper, with a box of dahi and a yellow note attached to it.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian Secret Santa Gifts Colleague a Tub of Dahi, Shocks the Internet | Image: X

Celebrating Secret Santa with employees during Christmas festivities can be exciting; however, the challenge lies in picking up the perfect gift for the colleague.

While many go overboard, some play it safe with items like mugs, pens, or books. However, one office worker ditched the traditional gifts and opted for an unconventional path.

X user Amar shared a picture of the one-of-a-kind gift at his office: a box of dahi.

"Secret Santa mei kisi ko dahi gift kr diya. Welcome to Haryana," he wrote in a post on X.

The post quickly caught the internet's attention. The viral photo shows a Christmas tree surrounded by different gifts, each wrapped in colorful paper, with a box of dahi and a yellow note attached to it.

The note read, "Welcome to Haryana."

Netizens React:

Social media was taken aback by the post and left users in splits.

"I am guessing that person must have asked for it via a wishlist," one user joked.

A second user suggested that the recipient must be a "gym freak" who would love the protein-rich gift.

"I would have loved to receive dahi as Santa's gift..." a third commented.

Some labeled it “based” and “goals,” appreciating the Secret Santa for thinking outside the box.

The gift has certainly stood out for netizens.
 

Updated 14:58 IST, December 23rd 2024

Recommended

2025 Honda SP125 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More
Automobile
Christmas 2024: Magical Songs That'll Get You Grooving, And More
Lifestyle News
Momentum On Their Side, India Eye Series Win Against West Indies
SportFit
BJP MPs Assaulted by Rahul in Parliament Discharged From Delhi Hospital
India News
Indian Car Buyers Still Prefer Physical Dealerships Over Online Mediums
Automobile
Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe Aims to Fly Closer to the Sun
Science News
Delhi AQI Hua 500 Paar, Yamuna Mein Pollution...: BJP Slams Kejriwal
India News
Classic, Chic: PV Sindhu, Husband Opt For Golden Colour Wedding Attire
Lifestyle News
Rohit, Kohli & Other IND Stars Who Played CT 17 & Will Feature in 2025
SportFit
Locals Feel the Chill as Temperatures Drop Across North India
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.