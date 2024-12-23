Indian Secret Santa Gifts Colleague a Tub of Dahi, Shocks the Internet

Celebrating Secret Santa with employees during Christmas festivities can be exciting; however, the challenge lies in picking up the perfect gift for the colleague.

While many go overboard, some play it safe with items like mugs, pens, or books. However, one office worker ditched the traditional gifts and opted for an unconventional path.

X user Amar shared a picture of the one-of-a-kind gift at his office: a box of dahi.

"Secret Santa mei kisi ko dahi gift kr diya. Welcome to Haryana," he wrote in a post on X.

The post quickly caught the internet's attention. The viral photo shows a Christmas tree surrounded by different gifts, each wrapped in colorful paper, with a box of dahi and a yellow note attached to it.

The note read, "Welcome to Haryana."

Netizens React:

Social media was taken aback by the post and left users in splits.

"I am guessing that person must have asked for it via a wishlist," one user joked.

A second user suggested that the recipient must be a "gym freak" who would love the protein-rich gift.

"I would have loved to receive dahi as Santa's gift..." a third commented.

Some labeled it “based” and “goals,” appreciating the Secret Santa for thinking outside the box.