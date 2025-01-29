'The Takeover is Near': Amul Milk Bottles Spotted at Costco in Texas | Viral Post

Viral News: An Indian-origin entrepreneur posted a photo of a shelf filled with Amul milk bottles in a Costco outlet in Austin, Texas that has gone Viral on social media platform.

In a post on X, a user who goes by the username @ramprasad_c said, “Amul in Costco. The takeover is near.”

The 1-gallon bottles of Amul Gold (6% fat milk) are priced at $6.49 each, according to the photo shared by the social media user.

The post has received over 243K views so far and has sparked a wide range of reactions from other X users.

Netizens Wonder ‘Who Drinking Gallon of Milk’

A user wrote, “Who are these people in the US drinking a gallon of milk??? 3.78 liters That will be 3 times my family's consumption.”

Other users questioned the pricing of the product. “Why is it 6 bucks, though?”

Priced nearly 2.5 times their own milk, another user wrote.