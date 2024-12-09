'They Were Going to Beat Us': Bengaluru Intern Harassed by Auto Driver, Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru has grabbed headlines once again due to another brawl involving an auto driver. A 20-year-old college student interning in the city took to X to share his experience of being harassed and threatened by an auto driver.

In the videos shared by the student, the driver is seen demanding an additional ₹200 without reason and using racial slurs during the incident.

The intern also claimed that the driver threatened him he would be attacked outside his office on his return. The student, who is completing his internship in the city, shared his harrowing ordeal.

“Got harassed and threatened by a Bengaluru auto driver. He told me that he would beat me up outside my office whenever I go. He also used racial slurs. He was asking for ₹200 extra out of nowhere. Just a 20-year-old college student returning from my internship,” the post read.

Sharing a screenshot of the payment, the youth further claimed that he had to pay ₹500 to the driver after the latter called his drunk friends. “Had to pay him ₹500 (₹400 in cash + ₹100 via UPI) instead of ₹380 (as shown on the app) so he would leave me and my friend alone, as he called two of his drunk friends who were going to beat us. He continuously called us slurs,” he added.

Bengaluru police took notice of the incident and responded to his tweet: “Please DM your contact number and the place of the incident.”

Responding to the man’s post, Namma Yatri, the auto operator involved, said: “Hi there. We deeply regret the experience you had. Situations like this are unacceptable. Your safety and comfort are our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring incidents like this don’t happen again. Please DM us if you need any assistance.”

The ride-hailing app also shared an update: “Raghav, we hope our team has connected with you. We’ve taken immediate action by blocking the driver from our platform and have initiated the refund. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”

How Did the Internet React?

The post garnered over 228.1K views and a flurry of reactions.

A user shared a similar ordeal and commented, "Same thing happened with my sister. Had to pay an extra ₹600 to avoid any future troubles."

“Happened to me too. If the ride extends beyond 10 pm, auto drivers will force you to pay 50% more. When I refused, he went ballistic. Finally, I went with him to the Koramangala police station, where the police, instead of helping me, asked me to pay him the money. Had to do it,” another user shared.

"Very common in Bengaluru & Chennai. Almost every time I was forced to pay more by cab drivers," a third remarked.

The Bengaluru police also commented under the post, providing contact numbers for auto complaints: 080-22868550 / 22868444 to file complaints against auto or taxi offenses (demanding more or refusal for hire). Please call 080-22868550 / 22868444.