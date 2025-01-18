I Can't Pay That: UK Vlogger's Left Surprised After Hyderabad Street Vendor Tells Him Cost Of One Banana

Hyderabad: A UK vlogger was left surprised when he learned the price of one Banana when asked from a street vendor in Hyderabad. Roaming around the Indian streets, a UK vlogger wanted to have a banana. He approached to a street vendor who was selling the fruit.

The vlogger approached the vendor and asked for a banana but felt surprised when the vendor told him the price.

The street vendor asked him to pay Rs 100 for a single banana. The foreigner initially felt that the vendor might not have understood that he was asking for a single banana, so he specifically asked him repeatedly for one banana, but the vendor remained firmed to Rs 100 per piece.

The vlogger told him it was heavily overpriced asking him whether he’s charging the foreign price but the vendor didn’t budge. The foreigner further told him he’s can't pay that much which will end up him losing the sale but the latter didn’t care.

The vlogger then leaves him and looked for other vendors.