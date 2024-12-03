Search icon
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Video: Obese Rapper Dave Blunts Performs With Oxygen Tank, Sparks Health Concerns

Published 14:58 IST, December 3rd 2024

Video: Obese Rapper Dave Blunts Performs With Oxygen Tank, Sparks Health Concerns

Popular rapper Dave Blunts’ recent performance in Chicago has left fans worried about his health.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Obese Rapper Dave Blunts Performs With Oxygen Tank, Sparks Health Concerns | Image: X

Viral News: Popular rapper Dave Blunts’ recent performance in Chicago has left fans worried about his health. The 23-year-old artist took to the stage at Chicago’s United Center during the fourth annual Juice WRLD Day, but unlike typical performances, Blunts remained seated on a couch throughout, hooked up to an oxygen cylinder.

In the viral video, Blunts, who reportedly weighs over 225 kilograms, delivered a heartfelt tribute to Juice WRLD, the late rapper who died of an overdose in 2019. The performance drew attention to his visibly strained breathing and reliance on medical equipment.

An X user shared the video with the caption: “Rapper Dave Blunts performs in front of a crowd while connected to an oxygen tank at Juice WRLD Day 2024 in Chicago. The event is held annually to honor rapper Juice WRLD, who passed away from an overdose.”

During his performance, Blunts addressed the crowd, saying, “I do this for Juice. I do this for me. We keep going no matter what.” He later added, “I got demons, and a tank to prove it. Don’t come for me when you’ve been blessed enough to be here that long; respect the struggle.”

While many praised the rapper for his dedication to honoring Juice WRLD, others expressed serious concerns about his health.

“This isn’t even about just being overweight,” one user commented. “He can hardly breathe because his body is suffocating him at this point. I hope he gets some help before it’s too late. He’s got a great voice when he can use it.”

Another wrote, “This is absolutely heartbreaking to see. This man can’t perform standing due to his health. His days are limited with the amount of visceral fat.”

A third comment read: “This dude ran out of time long ago. How does he keep going? It’s unpleasant to watch him gasp for breath.”

Updated 14:58 IST, December 3rd 2024

