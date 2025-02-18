Search icon
  News /
  Viral News /
  • Viral Video: Dog Travels in Style on Singapore Airlines Business Class

Updated 10:40 IST, February 18th 2025

Viral Video: Dog Travels in Style on Singapore Airlines Business Class

The viral video shows Dalmatian named Spotty, a well-behaved dog, calmly sitting in her seat for the entire 5.5-hour flight from Singapore to Tokyo.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Dog travels in Singapore Airlines Business class, Video Viral | Image: Instagram

Viral News: A lovely video of a Dalmatian traveling in Singapore Airlines' business class has gone viral on social media. The video shows Dalmatian named Spotty, a well-behaved dog, calmly sitting in her seat for the entire 5.5-hour flight from Singapore to Tokyo.

Dalmatian Travelling Business Class    
Spotty's owner shared the video on Instagram, capturing the adorable pup from the moment she entered the airport lounge to her comfortable spot in the business-class seat. Throughout the flight, Spotty remained calm and composed.

Dalmatian Business Class Video Viral 

The dog travelling business class video quickly gained traction online, grossing over 376,743 likes and numerous comments. Many viewers were impressed by Spotty's impeccable behavior, noting that she didn't ask for a single bathroom break during the flight. 

Netizens React to Viral Video

One viewer wrote in comment, “Just so people know jet blue does not allow any pets in mint unless u file before u had no idea and had to pay the ticket counter person 100$ to let my doggie through lol.”

Another user said, “A distinguished business traveler”, praising the dog's calm and composed behaviour.

To ensure Spotty's comfort, her owner had packed pee pads as a precaution, although they were never needed. In the viral video Spotty's owner revealed that Spotty is a registered service dog, which allowed her to travel in the cabin.

Published 10:40 IST, February 18th 2025

Viral

