Viral Video: Once an Engineer, Now Begging on Bengaluru Streets for a Living - Watch

Viral Video: Bengaluru is gaining attention for all the wrong reasons lately. From heavy traffic and road rage to arguments with auto drivers and food delivery agents, the city is all over the internet.

Now, a new video has surfaced showing a man, who claims to have worked as an engineer at a tech company, begging on the streets.

A video shared by Instagram user @sharath_yuvaraja_official tells the story of a man who claims to have worked as an engineer at a tech firm in Global Village Tech Park (now Sattva Global City) near Mysuru Road.

In the video, the man, dressed in a red t-shirt and looking disheveled, explains that he turned to drinking after the loss of his parents and now begs for a living. He was found begging on JSS Road in Jayanagar 8th Block and was also seen in a drunken state in 4th Block.

Watch the video:

Netizens React:

One wrote, "Thats so very sad."

Another wrote, "Where is he now"

A third commented, “This is really sad 😢 he needs help he needs to overcome his loss”

Why don't try taking to nimhans. It's clear something is wrong. He needs help to push him selves out of the condition. Once he overcomes the undying problem he might be able to take care of self. When sensitive ppl go through many losses etc I believe they lose their interest in materialism. Maybe he is in such a stage," commented the fourth.