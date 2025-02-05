Viral Video: Tiger, Wild Boar Fall Into Same Well After Chase Goes Wrong

Seoni: A tiger and a wild boar fell into a well after a dramatic chase took an unexpected turn at Pench National Park in Seoni.

A video of the incident, shared by officials, captures the unusual sight of both predator and prey trapped side by side in the farm well.

In a statement posted by Pench Tiger Reserve, officials confirmed that the rescue mission was a success. “A tiger and a boar accidentally fell into a well in Pipariya village near the reserve. Thanks to the swift action of the Pench Tiger Reserve rescue team, the big cat and the boar were safely rescued! With expert coordination and care, both animals were pulled out unharmed and released back,” the post read.

According to reports, villagers spotted the struggling animals in the well and immediately alerted the forest department.

Wildlife rescue teams launched an extensive operation to extract both animals.

The duo was successfully rescued after a four-hour-long operation.

Officials explained that a cot was lowered into the well using a rope, allowing the tigress to sit on it. The rescue team then used a hydraulic crane to lower a cage into the well and safely capture the tigress. The wild boar was rescued in a similar way.

Reportedly, 60 rescuers were involved in the operation. The chief wildlife conservator has directed that the tigress be released in the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary under the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Sagar district.