Viral Video: Villagers in UP Catch Leopard Bare-Handed, Spark Outrage Online | Watch

Viral Video: A shocking video from Lalpur village in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral, showing villagers capturing a leopard with their bare hands. The video, which has sparked widespread criticism, shows several young men restraining the animal — one holding it in a chokehold, while others grip its legs.

The villagers, frustrated by the leopard's repeated attacks and the Forest Department's lack of action, took matters into their own hands.

Watch the video:

https://x.com/WeUttarPradesh/status/1863914116408332681

"The Forest Department didn’t arrive in time, but the villagers risked their lives to catch the leopard," one social media user commented.

While some praised the villagers for their bravery, others condemned the harsh treatment of the animal. "What a horrible way to treat the leopard," one user wrote, while another warned, "This could lead to the animal’s death."