Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Viral Video: Villagers in UP Catch Leopard Bare-Handed, Spark Outrage Online | Watch

Published 14:29 IST, December 5th 2024

Viral Video: Villagers in UP Catch Leopard Bare-Handed, Spark Outrage Online | Watch

A viral video shows villagers in Lalpur, Uttar Pradesh, capturing a leopard with bare hands.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Watch: Locals Catches Leopard with Bare Hands in UP | Image: X

Viral Video: A shocking video from Lalpur village in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral, showing villagers capturing a leopard with their bare hands. The video, which has sparked widespread criticism, shows several young men restraining the animal — one holding it in a chokehold, while others grip its legs.

The villagers, frustrated by the leopard's repeated attacks and the Forest Department's lack of action, took matters into their own hands.

Watch the video:

https://x.com/WeUttarPradesh/status/1863914116408332681

"The Forest Department didn’t arrive in time, but the villagers risked their lives to catch the leopard," one social media user commented.

While some praised the villagers for their bravery, others condemned the harsh treatment of the animal. "What a horrible way to treat the leopard," one user wrote, while another warned, "This could lead to the animal’s death."

After the leopard was captured, the Forest Department finally arrived to handle the situation. The video continues to stir debate online over animal treatment and the Forest Department’s delay in responding.

Updated 14:29 IST, December 5th 2024

Viral

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.