‘Ye Kya Chal Raha Hai’: Indigo Passenger Becomes Chaiwala, Serves Tea Mid-Air at 36,000 Feet | WATCH
A video is taking rounds of the internet claiming an Indigo passenger on board is serving tea (chai) to all other passengers sitting in a row.
This bizarre video shares surprising moments of a passenger serving tea out of the hot flask to other passengers captured on camera.
The video has now gone viral with more than 400k views within just 24 hours of being shared on the social media platform Instagram.
Indigo Passenger Becomes Chaiwala Viral Video
Netizens React to Indigo Chaiwala Viral Video
As video gains traction online, more and more people are coming forward, sharing their thoughts and opinions on the Indigo Chaiwala viral video, sparking a long online debate.
One viewer wrote, “What if it spills on a passenger?” Another user says, “So bad to see this! These people are for local train and air journeys. One more user said, “And how come itna liquid cabin mein le aaye? It's not allowed.”
However, no official statement has been released by the airlines as of now.
This is not the first incident of its kind; there have been many such cases where passengers turned dancers or entertainers, making reels for fun or their Instagram account popularity. In one such incident, a woman dancing aboard an IndiGo flight went viral on social media. Several people expressed their annoyance and displeasure over her dancing act in flight.
