Anirban Sarkar
May 23 ,2023
All-time IPL leaderboard
Image: IPL/BCCI
Mumbai Indians leading the IPL leaderboard as they have accumulated 255 points since the inception of the tournament
Image: IPL/BCCI
CSK come second on the list with 231 points with their tally
Image: IPL/BCCI
With 228 points Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders is in the third place
Image: IPL/BCCI
Despite not winning the IPL once, RCB have amassed 226 points in their IPL history so far
Image: IPL/BCCI
Delhi Capitals haven't managed to lay their hand on the IPL trophy but are on the 5th place with 215 points
Image: IPL/BCCI
Punjab Kings have had a disappointing IPL 2023 but they have racked up 212 points in their IPL journey so far.
Image: IPL/BCCI
winner of the Inaugural IPL Rajasthan Royals have 203 points in their IPL kitty
Image: IPL/BCCI
One-time champions Sunrisers Hyderabad are one of the lowest teams with 149 points
Image: IPL/BCCI
Now defunct IPL franchise Deccan Chargers are third last bottom from the table with 55 points in their tally.
Image: AP
Defending champions Gujarat Titans are the second-last team as they have secured 40 points since they started their journey
Image: IPL/BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants are at the bottom of the list with 35 points
Image: IPL/BCCI
