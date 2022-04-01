Black Shark 5 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 108MP camera launched: Check specs here
Image: Black Shark
The Black Shark 5 series comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate and can achieve 1300 bits of peak brightness.
Image: Black Shark
Under the hood, the three models of the Black Shark 5 series feature Snapdragon 870 SoC, Snapdragon 888 SoC and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
Image: Black Shark
The rear panel of the smartphone has a triple camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary camera on the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 RS and a 108MP primary camera on the Black Shark 5 Pro.
Image: Black Shark
The Black Shark 5 will be available in three different colours called Heavenly White, Explore Grey and Meteorite Black.
Image: Black Shark
On the right panel of the smartphone, there are two air triggers that will help players with their favourite games. Then there is the power button and the left side of the smartphone has the volume rockers.
Image: Black Shark
While the smartphone has not been launched globally yet, the equivalent pricing in India starts from Rs. 33,500 for Black Shark 5.
Image: Black Shark