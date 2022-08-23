Sneha Biswas
Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's second wedding: A look at some UNSEEN pics from duo's big day
Jennifer Lopez's stylist Rob Zangardi shared a "photo dump" from the singer's wedding that featured Rob, Mary Phillips, Chris Appleton and others.
Image: Instagram@robzangardi
Although Jennifer has not posted any official wedding pictures, her stylist gave fans a sneak peek into the couple's big day.
Jennifer's golden-doodle puppy named Tyson made a special appearance at the wedding festivities.
These rooms were booked by Jennifer and Ben for their wedding guests in Savannah.
Several guests at the wedding received a goodie bag monogrammed with Jennifer and Ben's first initials.
This is a photo from the interior design of a church that is situated near the couple's wedding venue.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married for the second time in the presence of their close friends and family members in Georgia.
