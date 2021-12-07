Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Songs that couple could perform on to dazzle guests
Image: Instagram/@zeemusiccompany
'Kaala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho' is one of the most popular songs at parties and weddings, and one of the stars from it, Katrina Kaif, deserves to use it for her own wedding, taking Vicky along.
Image: Instagram/@zeemusiccompany
Vicky Kaushal has very few dance-based songs in his career and one of the best is 'Bhopu Baj Raha Hai' from 'Sanju' where he really lets his hair down. Seeing his bride in similar fashion would be fun for guests.
Image: Instagram/@tseries.official
'Nachdene Saare' from 'Baar Baar Dekho' is another common track at weddings and parties, and the celebrity wedding of the year will get further shine from this song.
Image: Instagram/@zeemusiccompany
'Dilbaro' from 'Raazi' might have featured Vicky Kaushal, but Katrina could use it to enact the pain of a bride leaving her family and settling into another family.
Image: Instagram/@zeemusiccompany
'Tip Tip' from 'Sooryavanshi' has been a rage since its release last month. If Vicky and Katrina come together on this song, it will be a breath-taking experience for the guests.
Image: Instagram/@tseries.official
The lyrics of 'Daryaa' from 'Manmarziyaan' shares how one ignored the world to choose the lover, and this would sum up the star couple choosing each other as life partners.
Image: Instagram/@erosnow
How about the couple choosing 'Teri Ore' from 'Singh is Kinng', one of the most popular romantic songs from the early part of Katrina's career, to showcase their love story?
Image: Instagram/@timesmusichub
Vicky seeking attention of his ladylove Katrina, like he does in 'Dhayaan Chand' from 'Manmazriyaan', in some fun-filled moments could be a good option to lighten the mood for the guests.
Image: Instagram/@erosnow
'Dil Diya Galaan' from 'Tiger Zinda Hai' could be a good choice to see some typical romantic moves from the star couple.
Image: Instagram/@yrf
'Mere Yaara' from 'Sooryavanshi' had a glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Katrina marrying, and Vicky stepping into Akshay's shoes for an act on this song would be a delightful sight.
