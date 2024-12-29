6 Tragic Crashes, Over 250 Deaths: Why December 2024 Was a Dark Month for Aviation Sector?

Seoul: A series of fatal plane crashes in December, including the recent Jeju Air disaster, has claimed hundreds of lives and sparked concerns over aviation safety. The incidents have intensified scrutiny on safety protocols and potential equipment failures within the industry.

The most catastrophic event unfolded on Sunday when a Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at Muan Airport, South Korea. Returning from Bangkok, the aircraft reportedly lost control due to a failure in its front landing gear, skidding off the runway and colliding with a concrete fence.

The collision sparked a fierce fire that inundate the aircraft, leaving at least 177 dead out of 181 people on board. Emergency responders, including 32 fire trucks and helicopters, worked to control the flames. Two survivors, a crew member and a passenger, were rescued from the wreckage. The cause of the landing gear failure remains under investigation. Authorities are shocked by the scale of the disaster, which is now one of South Korea’s deadliest aviation tragedies.

In the month of December, 2024 itself around 6 major airplane crashes occurred in the aviation industry.

Azerbaijan Airline Crash

Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer ERJ-190AR crashed near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan on December 25, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

The flight, en route from Baku to Grozny, declared an emergency due to technical issues and severe weather. After multiple failed landing attempts at Grozny Airport, the plane ultimately crashed near Aktau. Several other passengers were hospitalized.

Initial reports indicated that the aircraft experienced fluctuating altitude and speed, possibly due to mechanical issues or external interference. The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has suggested that nearby military operations, including Ukrainian drone attacks, could have contributed to the crash. Dense fog at the time further intensified the hazardous conditions.

Brazilian Chartered Plane Crash

On December 22, a private plane crashed in Gramado, southern Brazil, killing ten members of a family, including businessman Luiz Claudio Galeazzi, his wife, three daughters, and other relatives. The small aircraft struck a building's chimney, a house, and a shop during its descent. Authorities reported 17 injuries on the ground, with two individuals in serious condition.

Papua New Guinea Crash

Another incident on December 22, a Britten-Norman BN-2B-26 Islander operated by North Coast Aviation crashed in Papua New Guinea, killing all five people on board. The plane was en route from Wasu Airport to Lae-Nadzab Airport. The wreckage was found the next day, with no survivors. The aircraft’s last contact was minutes before the crash, and a distress signal was received at 10:30 local time. A full investigation is underway.

Hawaii Plane Crash

On December 17, a Kamaka Air LLC-operated Cessna 208B Grand Caravan crashed near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, killing both pilots. The plane, which was on an instructional flight, lost control shortly after liftoff, executing a sharp left bank before crashing into a building. Investigators are looking into the cause of the accident, which is believed to have occurred during the training flight.

Bombardier Crash in Argentina

A Bombardier BD-100-1A10 Challenger 300 crashed near San Fernando Airport in Argentina, killing both pilots. The aircraft, on a ferry flight from Punta del Este Airport to San Fernando, overshot the runway, collided with a perimeter fence and a tree, and caught fire. The left wing detached from the fuselage, and the pilots perished in the blaze. Investigations are underway to determine whether the runway's insufficient length contributed to the accident.