'640 Million Votes in a Day...': Elon Musk Lauds India’s EVM Efficiency, Slams US Election Process

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday (November 23) praised India' electoral system for its efficient and remarkable ability to deliver the election result in a day.

Musk's comments came as he responded to a user on X who said, "How India Counted 640 Million Votes in a Day. California is still counting 15 million votes... 18 days later." The post, which also carried the caption, "Meanwhile in India, where cheating isn’t the primary goal of their elections," prompted the tech mugol to take to social media with his thoughts.

Musk responded saying, "India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes."

The remark by Musk was a clear jab at the delayed result of the US presidential elections in California, drawing attention to the contrast between the speed of vote counting between India and the US.

These comments came on the same day when the Election Commission of India announced the poll results for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

US Elections: Why is California Taking Long to Announce Result?

The US state of California is yet to announce the results of the US presidential polls. According to the Associated Press, 98 per cent of the counting is completed, declaring Democratic candidate Kamala Harris the winner with 58.6 per cent of the vote, compared to Republican Donald Trump 's 38.2 per cent.