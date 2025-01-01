‘Act Of Pure Evil’: Trump Reacts to New Orleans Car Carnage; Links it to Illegal Immigration

President-elect Donald Trump has sharply condemned the horrific incident that took place early Wednesday in New Orleans, where a truck driver rammed into a crowd, killing 10 and injuring at least 30 others. Trump described the attack as an "act of pure evil" and linked the incident to his longstanding concerns about illegal immigration, suggesting that the driver may have been an illegal immigrant.

The attack occurred around 3:15 a.m. during New Year’s celebrations on Bourbon Street, a popular and historic tourist destination in the city's French Quarter. Disturbing videos from the scene show bodies lying on the street as people ran for their lives in panic.

What exactly did Trump say?

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump condemned the attack and reiterated his concerns about rising crime rates in the U.S. "The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before," Trump wrote. "When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true."

Trump extended his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed support for the city of New Orleans, pledging that his incoming administration would help with the recovery. "Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!" he wrote.

Here is what you need to know

The driver, after ramming into the crowd, reportedly exited the vehicle and began firing at police officers. Authorities say the police returned fire, killing the driver. New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described the driver as "hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage he did."

"This individual was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could," she said. "It was intentional."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has now taken over the investigation. Initially, the city's Mayor had called the incident a terrorist attack, but the FBI had contradicted the mayor's statement. However, now the FBI is investigating it as an act of terrorism.

Trump's comments come amid a broader political debate over immigration and crime in the U.S. The former president has frequently criticized illegal immigration, claiming that it leads to higher crime rates. In this case, he suggested that the driver may have been an illegal immigrant, though no evidence has yet been presented to confirm that claim.