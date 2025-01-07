Are We Really Sending US Taxpayer Money to Taliban?: Elon Musk Reacts To US Congressmen Claims

Washington: Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who is set to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Donald Trump ’s administration, ignited a debate over US foreign funding on Tuesday.

Musk raised concerns over the letter written by US Congressmen Tim Burchett, where the latter has claimed that several US entities through the State Department are funding the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, with the majority of payments having no record or trail.

Congressmen added that this is how the Taliban and its plan to spread terrorism across the world are being funded.

In a post on X, Elon Musk said, “Are we really sending US taxpayer money to the Taliban?”

‘US Should Not Fund Its Enemies Abroad’

In his letter to US President-Elect Donald Trump, Congressman Tim Burchett called for a complete halt in funding of the Taliban and said that the US has to stop funding its enemies abroad.

Taliban Bans NGOs From Employing Women

Meanwhile, the Taliban said that it will close all national and foreign nongovernmental groups in Afghanistan employing women.

“In case of lack of cooperation, all activities of that institution will be cancelled, and the activity license of that institution, granted by the ministry, will also be cancelled,” Taliban authorities issued an order on December 30.

The Taliban have already barred women from many jobs and most public spaces. They have also excluded them from education beyond sixth grade.