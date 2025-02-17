Autopsy Confirms OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji Died by Suicide; Parents Allege Lapses in Investigation

San Francisco: A final autopsy report has confirmed that 26-year-old OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji died by suicide. The San Francisco County Medical Examiner determined that Balaji died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his San Francisco apartment on November 26, 2024, officially closing the case after weeks of investigation.

While Balaji’s parents have consistently alleged lapses in the investigation and even filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) for a lack of transparency, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott stated in a letter to the attorneys representing Balaji’s family that there was “insufficient evidence” to classify his death as a homicide.

The 13-page autopsy report, along with a four-page joint response to the lawsuit, concluded that no foul play was involved.

“We realize that this information is difficult to receive, and we extend our sincere condolences to the Balaji family,” Scott and David Serrano Sewell, executive director of the medical examiner’s office, wrote. “We hope that this response may help bring some amount of closure to his grieving parents, friends, and family.”

Balaji’s Parents Continue to Demand Transparency

Balaji’s parents, Poornima Ramarao and Bajami Ramamurthy, have accused the police of mishandling the investigation.

Urging for a transparent probe, Poornima wrote, “SFPD writes inaccurate information in the autopsy and police report. They have never retrieved CCTV footage from the leasing office. We need a full report from the police. We are only requesting a transparent investigation.”

What Happened to Suchir Balaji?

Suchir Balaji, an Indian American tech researcher and former OpenAI employee, was known for publicly criticizing the company’s use of copyrighted data in artificial intelligence (AI). He was found dead in his San Francisco apartment under mysterious circumstances. While his death was officially ruled a suicide, his family and some investigative journalists suspect foul play.

Balaji joined OpenAI in 2019 and worked on several major projects, including training GPT-4 and improving ChatGPT’s performance. He left the company in August 2023, citing concerns about potential ethical violations and the misuse of copyrighted data for AI training.